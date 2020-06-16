India, China disengage after violent face-off in Galwan valley leaves many dead

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: Indian Army on Tuesday said that as many as 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the Indian Army said on Tuesday night.

The statement further attributed the deaths to sub-zero temperatures at the high altitude terrains.

"Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the statement said.