  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India, China disengage after violent face-off in Galwan valley leaves many dead

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Indian Army on Tuesday said that as many as 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the Indian Army said on Tuesday night.

    The statement further attributed the deaths to sub-zero temperatures at the high altitude terrains.

    "Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the statement said.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue