All eyes on Finger 8 as tensions set to de-escalate between India and China

India-China close in on de-escalation plan as commanders are set to meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: India and China are closing in on a plan to end the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Both nations are formulating a plan to de-escalate tensions that have lasted for six months now. The plan would be discussed at the next military commander level meeting expected to take place next week.

As a first step, the armoured vehicles including the tanks, armoured personnel carriers are to be moved back to a significant distance from the LAC by both sides as per the disengagement agreement.

In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

In the second step to be carried out near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, both sides are to withdraw around 30 per cent of the troops every day for three days, sources said. Owing to this the Indian side would come close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post and the Chinese have agreed to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

In the third step, the two sides are to withdraw from their respective positions along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso which also includes the heights and territories around the Rezang La and Chushul.