India-China face off: Modi calls for all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on June 19 to discuss the situation on the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday.

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," the PMO tweeted.

India-China face-off: Loss of soldiers disturbing, painful, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India China border tension: PM calls all-party meet to discuss developments | Oneindia News

Atleast 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over 5 decades that has escalated the already volatile border stand-off in the region.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh "always belonged to it," a day after the armies of the two countries were engaged in a violent face-off.

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

Indo-China clash at LAC due to 'intelligence failure': Ex MoS M M Pallam Raju

The ministry said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.