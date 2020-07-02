India-China agree to pullback, but effects yet to be seen on ground

New Delhi, July 02: Both India and China have agreed to restart the pullback at Galwan Valley and Hot Springs.

It may be recalled that both sides had agreed on the pullback on June 2, but the process got derailed due to the violent brawl that took place on June 15. While both sides are in agreement, there has however been no disengagement on the ground, sources tell OneIndia. Both sides during the talks held on Tuesday emphasised that there was a need to pullback. The modalities are being worked out, the source cited above said.

The military commanders of both sides had met for the third time on June 30 and the meeting went on late into the night. Sources tell OneIndia that both sides will find ways to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution to ensure peace along the Line of Actual Control.

Both sides discussed specifics of disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control.

Although the decisions are yet to take shape on the ground, the Narendra Modi government has given the Indian Military a free hand to deal with the situation. On the other hand, the Indian Military is standing up to the People's Liberation Army.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, India and China emphasised on the need for a phased and step-wise de-escalation strategy. This should be the priority, both sides agreed.

While the steps to be taken to disengage were discussed at the meeting, the point of contention remained the troop build up. There has been absolutely no sign of the troop reduction. The Chinese have pulled off in very small pockets and that is hardly anything to talk about, the source cited above said.

The military commanders during their discussions spoke about the key friction areas at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and the Gogra Post-Hot Springs pockets. In the previous two meetings, India had sought the restoration of status quo ante. While the talks held on June 06 appeared positive, the violent clash at the Galwan Valley on June 15 derailed the process.

During the June 22 talks, India had sought for disengagement, following which it was said that the discussions were positive in nature.