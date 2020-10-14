Move back: You first, because you came first India tells China at commender level talks

India-China agree to maintain dialogue, communication through military, diplomatic channels

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: India and China had sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along LAC, the Indian Army said following the 7th round of the corps commander level talks.

Both sides held that discussions were constructive and marked by enhanced understanding of each other's positions. India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. It was agreed at Sino-India talks to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible, the Indian Army also said.

China on the other hand said that the talks were positive and constructive. The two sides had a sincere and in-depth exchange of views and enhanced understanding of each other's positions on the disengagement of their front line troops along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of the India-China border, a joint press statement issued by Beijing said.

"Both sides are of the view that the meeting was positive and constructive, and agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement read.

Also Read:

It also added that both sides have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution and disengage as early as possible.

Sources tell OneIndia that India during the talks made it clear that it wants a complete de-escalation plan in the whole of eastern Ladakh. These would include the friction points at Chushul, Pangong Tso and Gogra Hotsprings. Further desolation has also been sought at Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie, where there is a heavy PLA build up. However the PLA continues to insist that the Indian troops vacate the tactical heights which was pre-emptively occupied on the ridge line stretching from Thakung on the south bank of Pangong Tso, Rezang La and Reqin La

The Corps commander-level talks began at around 12 noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and continued beyond 8:30 pm.

As the border standoff entered the sixth month, an early resolution to the row appeared dim with close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops remaining deployed in the high-altitude region and showing readiness for a long-haul.

The Indian delegation is led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and includes Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA). It is learnt an official of the Chinese foreign ministry is also part of the Chinese delegation.