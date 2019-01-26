India celebrates 70th Republic Day today, multi-layered security shield deployed around Rajpath

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 70th Republic Day today. South African President Cyril Ramaphos will grace the Republic Day celebrations with his presence as the guest of honor. He will be accompanied by First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe along with a high-level delegation that is set to include nine ministers, senior officials, and a 50-member business contingent.

Ramaphos is the second South African President after Nelson Mandela to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on the historic Rajpath.

To mark the importance of Republic Day, each year a grand parade is held in the capital, New Delhi, from the Raisina Hill Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence), along the Rajpath, past India Gate. Prior to its commencement, the Prime Minister lays a floral wreath on the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a memorial to fallen soldiers at India Gate on Rajpath. Like every year, watching the Republic Day parade is great excitement for the countrymen.

The eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi has turned into a fortress with women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters being deployed at strategic locations to keep a close watch on suspicious people.

Meanwhile, a multi-layer high-security grid has been activated around Rajpath for the Republic Day celebrations in line with threat perception assessment made by security agencies to safeguard the high-profile event from a possible terror attack.

The security forces are geared up to deal with aerial threats as well with drones keeping a hawk-eye on activities on the ground during the duration of parade. Anti-aircraft guns, snipers and crack teams are ready to meet any eventuality.

The Delhi police has taken special measures as far as the security is concerned. Around 3,000 personnel have been deployed to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in the capital for the smooth conduct of the parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds.

Additional security force was deployed at vulnerable places and key installations, including railway stations, bus stands, airports, government buildings.

Tight security arrangements have also been made where the flag hoisting ceremonies will be held, they further said.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates here: