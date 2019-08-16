Kashmir crisis: India suspends Thar Express train from Jodhpur to Karachi

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 16: The Indian Railways announced that it has cancelled the Thar Express train run at its end of the international border which links India and Pakistan across the Rajasthan border.

The train's scheduled journey on Friday will not take place, North Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Abhay Sharma said.

The spokesperson said that 45 people had booked tickets for this train to go to Pakistan.

The passenger from both countries reached zero point on the international border and changed trains to go to their respective destinations in India and Pakistan.

The train has been running between Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi station to Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006, after a 41-year suspension.

Pakistan had on Friday announced suspension of all train services to India after the Centre scrapped provisions of Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train.

There were reports that Pakistan has suspended the Thar Express service following its decision to downgrade bilateral ties after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.