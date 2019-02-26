  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India briefs foreign envoys on air strike on JeM camp in Pakistan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: India on Tuesday apprised the envoys of all major countries about its air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest terror training camp in Pakistan, official sources said.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and and other Secretaries have been briefing foreign envoys, including from the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom, they said.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

    It is learnt that Gokhale briefed the envoys of the P-5 countries.

    Envoys of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Turkey and Indonesia were also briefed about the air strike.

    "We are very happy that the Indian government has informed us in a quick and informed way about what happened. We are informing our capitals and our capitals will decide what opinion has to be formed," said Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Dean of Diplomatic Corps in India after meeting Gokhale.

    Also Read Non-Military, pre-emptive action says Foreign Secy after IAF hits JeM camp in Balakot

    He further said, "The information is that they did not affect any civilian or any Pakistani military installation."

    In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said. The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.

    Gokhale told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based terror group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in India.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    india pakistan iaf

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue