Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

India bows to the great Netaji Bose says PM Modi

Kolkata, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his visit to Kolkata by paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He said that the country bows before the leader. His bravery and ideals inspire every Indian. His contribution to India is indelible. India bows to the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. PM@narendramodi began his Kolkata visit and #ParakramDivas programmes by paying homage to Netaji Bose at Netaji Bhawan," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet after the PM reached Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee kicks off procession on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

The PM is in Kolkataka to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Bose.

"At Kolkata's National Library, a unique tribute is being paid to Netaji Subhas Bose on #ParakramDivas, through beautiful art," PM Modi tweeted after reaching the National Library.