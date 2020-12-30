India-Bhutan MoU for cooperation in outer space approved: Highlights of Cabinet meet

Extension of lockdown imminent in Karnataka: Final call after report submitted to PM says BSY

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Union Cabinet today approved the export of the Akash Missile System. A committee for faster approvals has been created, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Singh also said that under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of defence platforms and missiles.

Akash is country's important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms. The export version of Akash will be different from system currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces, Singh also said.

So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive, the Defence Minister also said.

Highlights of the Cabinet Meeting:

Cabinet approves deepening and optimisation of inner harbour facilities including development of western dock on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under PPP mode to handle cape size vessels at Paradip Port; The estimated cost of the project is Rs.3,004.63 Crore.

Cabinet approves Industrial Corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under CBIC. The approved proposals have a total estimated cost of Rs. 7,725 crore and an estimated employment generation of more than 2.8 lakh persons.

Cabinet approves Multi Modal Logistics Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub at Greater Noida.

Cabinet approves deepening and optimisation of inner harbour facilities.

Cabinet approves modified scheme to enhance ethanol distillation capacity to produce 1st Generation ethanol from feed stocks such as cereals (rice, wheat, barley, corn & sorghum), sugarcane, sugar beet etc.

Cabinet approves interest subvention of Rs 4,573 crore for ethanol production plants.

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Bhutan on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

Cabinet approves opening of Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic.

