    India believes in the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says Rajnath Singh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in the border and coastal areas of the country, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said.

    Speaking at the annual NCC rally in Delhi, Singh said that our Prime Minister has decided to expand the NCC. There should be training of cadets at the border and coastal area. We have identified over 1,100 schools for NCC training.

    Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh

    He also said that the number of girl cadets has also increased from 28 to 33 per cent. We have been moving towards women empowerment through NCC, he said. This is India's women empowerment.

    Rajnath Singh unveils India's first indigenously developed Driverless metro car

    The government has also decided to give preference to give preference to NCC cadets in employment.

      India believes in the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World in one family) that is the reason why it is providing COVID-19 vaccine to other countries. This idea has gone from India to the whole world. This is the reason we made the vaccine and also provide it to our neighbouring countries.

