Take measures to avoid mixing-up of vaccines: Mansukh Mandaviya to states on 15-18 age group vaccination

India begins Covid vaccination for 15-18 year olds; over 12 lakh cildren registered on CoWin

New Delhi, Jan 3: As India gears up to inoculate those in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19, a total of 12,57,603 children had registered at the government's COWIN portal as of Monday morning and counting as the country began the rollout of children's Covid inoculation.

The online registrations continued to rise with all 15 to 18 year olds to be allowed the option of walk-in registrations from Monday.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, recently approved for emergency use in children, would be administered, with the Centre warning states and UTs against any mixing of vaccine shots.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

Mandaviya, who interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories on Sunday through a video link, stressed the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines. He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members and the identification of dedicated session sites for this category of beneficiaries.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 12:51 [IST]