India becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC, while China fails to secure a seat

    New Delhi, Sep 15: India and Afghanistan beat China in the elections to the United Nations's Commission of Status of Women Economic (UNCSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

    Out of the 54 ballots, India secured 38, while Afghanistan polled 39. China on the other hand managed just 27 votes.

    "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support," Ambassador, T S Tirumurti said in a tweet.

    Modi's speech at High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC: Key points

    India will be a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status for Women for four years- 2021 to 2025. It may be re called that in June, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council. India won with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes of the 192. The minimum number of votes required was 128.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
