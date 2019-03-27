India joins elite club of space powers: Highlights of PM Modi's announcement

New Delhi, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India has officially entered the elite space power club with the successful targeting of a live satellite with an anti-satellite weapon (A-SAT). India is the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech

India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit.

The target destroyed by A-SAT missile was an out of service Indian satellite flying at an altitude of 300km in space.

A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space prog. I assure int'l community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security.We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any int'l law or treaties.

'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement.

'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, and China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat.

In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile.

Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme.

Mission Shakti is special for 2 reasons: (1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.