India and China need peace rather than confrontation: Chinese envoy Sun Weidong

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 10: Amid growing tensions, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong called for mutual cooperation between Indian and Beijing saying that the two countries should be partners rather than rivals.

In a video message posted on the Chinese embassy's YouTube channel, Weidong said "We provide each other with development opportunities instead of posing threats. Only by viewing each other with positive, open and inclusive attitude, we can ensure stable and long-term ties and avoid strategic miscalculation," he said.

"We need to find a fair and reasonable solution mutually acceptable through equal consultation and peaceful negotiation," he added.

China allows WHO to trace coronavirus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body

He also urged two countries to "make efforts in an objective, rational and responsible manner, avoid inciting antagonism in an effort to contribute positive energy to the steady and sound development of China-India relations."

India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Covid-19 vaccine won't be possible before 2021, Parliament Panel told| Oneindia News

In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.

Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.