  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India and China need peace rather than confrontation: Chinese envoy Sun Weidong

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: Amid growing tensions, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong called for mutual cooperation between Indian and Beijing saying that the two countries should be partners rather than rivals.

    Chinas ambassador to India, Sun Weidong
    China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong

    In a video message posted on the Chinese embassy's YouTube channel, Weidong said "We provide each other with development opportunities instead of posing threats. Only by viewing each other with positive, open and inclusive attitude, we can ensure stable and long-term ties and avoid strategic miscalculation," he said.

    "We need to find a fair and reasonable solution mutually acceptable through equal consultation and peaceful negotiation," he added.

    China allows WHO to trace coronavirus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body

    He also urged two countries to "make efforts in an objective, rational and responsible manner, avoid inciting antagonism in an effort to contribute positive energy to the steady and sound development of China-India relations."

    India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.

    The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

    The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

    In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.

    Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 20:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue