India all set to operate first Vande Bharat flight to China's Wuhan on October 30

India

New Delhi, Oct 24: In what comes as a recent development, Air India is all set to operate its flight to Wuhan on October 30, the first after the central Chinese city from where the coronavirus initially emerged in December was officially declared safe from the virus in June and all curbs were lifted.

"A Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight would be operated from the Delhi-Wuhan sector on October 30," the Indian Embassy announced on Friday.

It can be seen that this development will be the sixth VBM flight by Air India to China to help Indians stranded in both countries to travel back to their destinations.

The Delhi-Wuhan flight was announced after the cancellation of the October 23 flight between Delhi-Guangzhou. Those who are arriving from New Delhi has to undergo 14-day quarantine in the designated hotels.

According to the Indian Embassy press release, the upcoming VBM flight scheduled for October 23 has been postponed to October 30. The flight will now be operated on the Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector.

The travellers have been asked to reach out to helpdesk (helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in) for any assistance or guidance.

India operated three flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak there in February this year.

Air India has operated five VBM flights so far helping Indians stranded in both countries to travel back to their destinations.