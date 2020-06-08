India all set for Unlock 1.0: Opening hotels, malls, religious places; Rules in different states

India

New Delhi, June 07: Amid spike in coronavirus cases, hotels, shopping malls and places of worship are gearing up to reopen from Monday while abiding by SOPs part of the Ministry of Home Affairs' "Unlock-1" notification.

This is part of the Government of India's three-phased plan to gradually reverse the nationwide lockdown first enforced on March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.

Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Delhi

Malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from June 8, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.

Hotels and banquets might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat the novel coronavirus patients and, therefore, they would remain shut.

The elderly, who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), have been urged to confine themselves in a room and not to interact with anyone in their families in order to protect themselves.

Some malls have set up UV sterilisation chambers for people to disinfect their belongings, others have reduced the carrying capacity of elevators by 25 per cent.

Contact-less sanitiser dispensers have been placed in most of the malls.

Uttar Pradesh

Malls, hotels, restaurants and religious places will open up across Noida and other areas outside containment zones in Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees cannot make any offering of 'prasad' nor will be able to to touch statues, idols or holy books in places of worship as and when they visit them after their opening.

The visitors to religious places will have to use their own mats for sitting there and their managing authorities will have to ensure social distancing in shrines.

The UP government also advised people over 65 years of age, children younger than 10 years, pregnant women and people with various ailments to avoid venturing out in open even after June 8.

Visitors of religious places will have to leave their foot wears outside and separate arrangements have to be made for areas having shops in religious campuses.

The offices and other places having air-conditioners, will have to ensure temperature settings in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius while relative humidity has to be maintained in the range of 40 to 70 per cent, with continued intake of fresh air. Hotels which have been asked to keep a track of the travel and medical history of guests.

Food courts and restaurants should allow customers only up to 50 per cent of their seating capacities and e-payments have to be encouraged for monetary transactions

For offices it has been advised that people suffering from ailments like asthma, cancer, kidney disease should not be deployed in field works and asked instead to work from home.

Offices reporting one or two positive cases, should be sanitized . It has to be ensured also that the CCTV cameras installed in shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and other such places are in working condition.

People will have to continue adhering to various anti-COVID precautions, like social distancing, mandatory use of face masks, use of sanitisers etc strictly.

Goa

Churches and mosques in Goa have decided to remain closed for some more time, even though the state government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 8 as part of the lockdown relaxations.

However, temple committees are yet to take a call on opening their shrines for devotees in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that religious places in the state can open, but no mass activities will be allowed there in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Haryana

Shopping malls and religious places are set to open across 20 districts in the state except Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services will, however, be allowed to operate across the state.

Restaurants shall be permitted to operate their dine-in facility with maximum 50% seating capacity.

All places of worship can reopen from June 8, but no religious gathering will be permitted. Social distancing norms must be followed.

Punjab

Punjab government allowed reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services after a hiatus of over two months.

Places of worship will be barred from distributing 'prasad' when they reopen from June 8.

Religious places shall remain open between 5 am and 8 pm.

Besides, there shall be no distribution of prasad, food or serving 'langar' at the places of worship.

In case of religious places, the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

The worship time should stagger in smaller groups.

The fresh guidelines also provide for a token-based entry to malls.

Mall visitors are required to have COVA app on their mobile phones.

However, a family can be allowed to enter a mall even if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone, the guidelines said.

COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other government advisories. The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls.

A token system for entry to the malls will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for a mall visitor.

The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of six-feet distance.

Restaurants or food courts shall not operate in any of the malls except take away or home delivery.

In case of hotels and other hospitality units, hotel restaurants shall remain closed and food shall be served only in the rooms of guests.

The management of hotels shall make adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene.

At restaurants, there will be no dine-in facility till further orders. The situation shall be reviewed on June 15

With the management being responsible for ensuring maximum capacity of the mall, not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of differently-abled person or medical emergency.

Trial of clothing/accessories shall not be permitted.

Chandigarh

All malls, including Elante mall, DLF Mall, Centra are set to open in Chandigarh from today.

Hotel chains, microbreweries, food courts will also open from June 8, but with distancing rules in place and only till the prescribed time.

The night curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am for the movement of non-essential items.

Gujarat

Religious places In Gujarat could open in "non-containment zones, but only for viewing".

The temple management and organisers will have to ensure the devotees observe the protocols issued during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding.

Authorities of places of worship to ensure no rituals, like offering prasad and sprinkling holy water, are performed.

Some of the religious places have decided to organise prayers in shifts and even start a token system to specify time slots to devotees for visits in a bid to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding.

Kerala

Kerala will reopen places of worship, shopping malls, private offices, hotels and dine-in restaurants that were shut since 23 March. These places should be sanitised on 8 June.

All places that are reopened should ensure social distancing norms, allowing only 15 people per 100 square meters, and only a maximum of 100 people inside a complex at a time.

Malls should fix timing for those who enter, and keep air-conditioning to 24-30 degrees celsius.

Hotels and restaurants should serve food only in dishes cleaned in hot water.

Places of worship must include recording the name and contact details of visitors.

There will be no entry for people beyond the age of 65 and below 10, including for priests.

The state has banned many traditional practices such as offering sandalwood paste in Hindu temples or Holy Water in Christian Churches, and free distribution of food known as 'Annadanam' or delicacies known as 'Prasadam' in Hindu temples.

Special ceremonies such as 'Chorunnu' (a ceremony for babies) and touching idols have to be avoided, the protocol said.

Inside the Sabarimala temple, one of the most visited worship centers, that attracts millions of people from all southern states, entry will be allowed only through a virtual queue system that entails giving only 50 e-passes at a time.

Thermal scanners will be installed at entry points of the temple.

Wearing masks is mandatory for entry of the reopened places, while gloves and masks will be compulsory for employees within the premises.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from June 8 with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown.

Restaurants and clubs will have to ensure six feet distance in seating arrangements.

Fast food outlets with standing table arrangement should ensure distance of at least eight feet between tables and not more than two guests on a table.

Hotels, hospitality units and shopping malls will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Home ministry.

Karnataka

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services in the state, except in containment zones, are set to open.

People above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities and pregnant women are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

At restaurants, takeaways would be encouraged, instead of dine-in and delivery personnel have been advised to leave the packet at the customer's door.

Thermal screening and sanitiser dispensers will be mandatory at the entrance of all restaurants.

In restaurants, not more than 50% of the total seating capacity is allowed.

Shopping malls across the state will also be opened from June 8.

Only asymptomatic visitors shall be allowed to enter, and wearing a face mask is mandatory at all times.

In food courts, not more than 50% of seating capacity is permitted to be occupied and tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves.

Gaming arcades and cinema halls inside malls will remain closed.

Temples in the state are et to open but touching of statues/idols/holy books etc. not to be allowed.

As far as feasible, recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

It has been recommended that devotees remove their footwear inside their own vehicle.

Telangana

Trial of clothing or accessories has been banned in shopping malls in Telangana.

Religious places would not see any offerings like prasadam or holy water when all of these open on Monday after almost a three month gap due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Standard Operating Procedures would have to be followed by managing committees, trusts or societies running religious institutions, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls and any failure to compy with them would lead to closure of the premises and attract penal provisions as per law.

In religious places, no offerings like prasadam or holy water, among others, would be allowed, while community kitchens, langars (community kitchen of Sikhs), Annadanam (sacred offering of food) need to follow social distancing norms during preparation and distribution of food.

The government also banned touching of idols, holy books, mazars (a Muslim shrine or enshrined tomb).

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees asked to bring their own for the purpose.

Wherever necessary, disposable paper tokens should be used for management of queues at religious places.

Face masks are mandatory for all people at these places and air conditioning, wherever installed, should be set at temperature range of between 24 C to 30 C and relative humidity range of 40 per centto 7O per cent.

Madhya Pradesh

Places of worship outside containment zones in several places in Madhya Pradesh will reopen from Monday.

The doors of Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' which attracts several lakh devotees every year, would open from 8 am on Monday, though another 'jyortilinga' at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district, will follow the suit on June 16.

Also, it must be ensured that every devoteeuses face mask and sanitizer.

Churches have been asked to increase the number of services to accommodate devotees while adhering to social distancing norms.

Jammu and Kashmir

Religious places would continue to remain closed in the Union Territory as it allowed certain activities, including reopening of malls, barber shops, hotels and restaurants with new guidelines from Monday.

Malls, barber shops, salons and parlours have been asked to open in the entire Jammu and Kashmir (subject to an SOP to be issued on Monday), while restaurants will function only for home delivery and take-away and hotels allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

With regard to public and private transport, the order said mini buses and buses can operate at 50 per cent and 67 per cent capacity, respectively in orange and green zones (only on notified routes), while only State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses can operate in red zone.

It said no inter-state and inter-province movement would be allowed except for those having valid passes issued by the competent authorities.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is yet to take a decision on opening religious places for devotees. Last week, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown period till June 30 and decided to keep religious places closed for some more period.

"A decision is yet to be taken on opening temples, mosques, churches and other religious establishments for people. There has been no decision so far on allowing people to gather at such places, Maharashtra's law and judiciary department secretary Rajendra Bhagwat told PTI.

Authorities of some prominent temples in Maharashtra also said they have not received any official communication on allowing shrines to be opened for devotees.

Uttarkhand

The places of worship will be allowed to open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However, the places of worship in containment zones will remain closed till further orders.

Wider publicity in advance, regarding the restrictions to be placed on public 'darshan' and worship protocol shall be made.

Moreover, the religious places should strictly adhere to the SOP which was issued by the Union Health Ministry on June 4.

The pilgrims from places outside the state are not allowed to visit until further orders.

Nagaland

Nagaland, which has witnessed a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, has decided to keep places of worship and hotels in the Christian-majority state closed till further orders.

All places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

All hospitality services, barring those dealing with police personnel, government officials, healthcare workers and stranded persons, shall remain closed.