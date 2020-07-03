  • search
    India aims to launch first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15

    New Delhi, July 03: India's first indegenous coronavirus vaccine may be launched by August 15, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) fast-tracking efforts to develop "COVAXIN" in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited.

    Representational Image
    "It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials. BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project," the ICMR said.

    It is to be noted that the date proposed by the ICMR, coincides with India's Independence Day.

    The ICMR has selected 12 institutes, including one from Odisha, for the clinical trial of the country's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

      The indigenous, inactivated vaccine was developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) High Containment facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India.

      The Drug Controller General of India- Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response.

      Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday granted permission to pharma giant Zydus Cadila to conduct phase I and phase II human clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine.

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
