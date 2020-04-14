  • search
    India adopted a holistic approach in fighting COVID-19: PM Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 03: India has adopted a holistic approach in fighting the coronavirus said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Had we not taken this approach, then the situation would have been different. Looking at how things have shaped up, it becomes clear that we have taken the right approach, the PM also said.

    India has reaped the benefits of social distancing and the lockdown the PM also said. My priority is to reduce the problems of the people. My thoughts are with them and I will reduce their problems, the PM said while extending the lockdown to May 3.

