Always worked to empower the farmers: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 08: India is a land of opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The PM was replying in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

We should not let go of the opportunities, the PM also said. The world is watching India as it has become a land of opportunities, the PM also said. The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet, the PM said.

The pandemic has taught us a lot. If India was not able to handle itself, then it would have a disaster for humanity, the PM said. We fought an unknown enemy, the PM said. Every Indian fought the pandemic and helped each other.

People are indulging in criticism. I appreciate criticism, but do not indulge in it necessarily, the PM said, while praising the efforts of the front line workers.

India has undertaken the biggest vaccine drive. The entire world looked up to India when there was no vaccination. India provided medicines to the entire world at that time, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also said. The world has got faith in India's doctors. This is the reputation our country has earned, the PM also said. I salute the States for the manner in which they handled the pandemic, the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that Indian democracy is not a western institution, the PM said. Those who question India's democracy, I ask them to understand that our democracy is not a western institution, but a human institution, the PM also said. India's nationalism is not narrow nor selfish. India is inspired by the values of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. This was said by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the PM also said.

I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too, the PM also said.

The PM also said that everyone in Parliament spoke about the farmer protests. However none spoke about the reason behind the protest. The PM also quoted former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, whole speaking about the farmer protests.

NDA's other schemes also help farmers. For example- the PMGSY. When the road connectivity improves, it enables the produce of the farmers to reach distant places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too, the PM said.

Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers, PM Modi also said.

While Prime Ministers have not taken part in the debate on the President's address in the Lower House twice-1999 and 2009, they did not speak in the Rajya Sabha either. In 1999, deputy PM, L K Advani had replied to the motion of thanks on the President's speech in the Lok Sabha, while Jaswant Singh had addressed the Rajya Sabha.

In 2009, Union minister Pranab Mukherjee had replied in both houses. A Hindustan Times report says that there were four instances when the PM did not address the Upper House, but spoke only in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi was to address the Lok Sabha on Friday, but the disruptions washed out three days of proceedings.