Independence Day: Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chandigarh, Aug 14: Security has been beefed up in Punjab and Haryana ahead of Independence Day, with CCTV cameras installed near vital installations and vehicles being extensively checked on state borders, officials said on Wednesday.

Security has also been tightened in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of the two states, they said. A thick security blanket has been thrown around the venues where dignitaries, including governors and chief ministers, will unfurl the tricolour on August 15, the officials said here.

Security has been tightened around important railway stations including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Panipat, Ambala, besides inter-state bus terminals and other vital installations, they said. Adequate security arrangements have also been made in the border areas, they added.

According to the officials, police and security personnel have intensified checking of vehicles in the two states and Chandigarh. They said thorough checking of vehicles was being carried out at the inter-state borders and strict vigil was being maintained to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

[PM Modi set to deliver his 6th straight I-Day speech]

CCTV cameras have been installed near vital installations and vulnerable points to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations, they added. Police have asked owners of guest houses, cyber cafes, telephone booths and taxi services to keep a watch on their customers and report on movement of any suspicious person.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore will unfurl the national flag in the Union Territory, while Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will do it in Faridabad, the officials said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will unfurl the tricolour in Jalandhar, where the Independence Day function will be held. His Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag in Sonipat.

PTI