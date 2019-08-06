Independence Day sale offers: Check freedom day sale offers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: Celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019 with Freedom sale across the online world. Popular e-commerce sites are ready with exciting sale offers. So get ready for some freedom shopping.

Major e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, BigBazaar, Pepperfry, Paytm and others are dishing out Independence Day offers.

Shopping ,sites are giving discounts up to 80% on products so not to worry about your wallets.

Here are some of the interesting offers to check out:

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019:

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 starts from August 8 to August 11th. Amazon offers up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Electronic items will see a 50 per cent off while large appliances and TVs will see prices as less and 60 per cent. If you do not want to miss the best deals register yourself and Amazon will notify you. So don't miss the exciting offers.

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2019 offer:

Flipkart brings you many reasons to celebrate Independence Day this year. Get ready to the biggest Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2019 offers and deals on 8th, 9th & 10th August 2019.

The Flipkart Big Freedom Sale promises massive discounts on tablets, laptops, mobiles, electronics and clothing.

Flipkart offers 'Rush hour deals" at midnight August 10th between 12AM -2AM, Hourly Deals and Freedom Countdown with 31 minutes of price drop between 7.47PM-8.18PM.

So hurry and fill up your shoppings carts!

Big Bazaar Independence Day Sale 2019:

Big Bazaar is here six with some MahaBachat from 10th to 15th August. Big Bazaar also offers for the first time Special preview day for specially-abled shoppers on the 9th August. One can also avail extra 3% on gift card. Find the best deals on Home needs, Grocery, Fruits and vegetables and much more.

Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale: Buy wide products from Paytm Mall category and get an additional 10% cashback upto 1250 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards during Independence Day sale(8-15th Aug). Min purchase of 5000 & above is required.

Pepperfry Big Freedom Sale 2019:

Pepperfry Big Freedom Sale offers some super discounts on furniture, lamps, dining, carpets, cookware, Housekeeping, laundry and more. Get the hottest deals with Pepperfry Independence Day offers. Expect discounts upto 50%.

So don't stress over budget and get busy decorating your house for this Independence Day.