Independence Day: Major Shweta Pandey to assist PM Modi unfurling tricolour at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15: Major Shweta Pandey, a woman army officer will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag during the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort.

"Major Shweta Pandey will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag. The unfurling of the Tricolour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand," the Defence Ministry statement read.

Major Pandey is an EME officer (electronics and mechanical engineers) at the Indian Army's 505 base workshop.

Pandey became the first Woman Officer to carry the National Flag and lead a first-ever Tri-Services Indian Armed Forces Contingent in the Victory Day Parade of Russia at Red Square, Moscow.

Unfurling of the flag will synchronise with a 21-gun salute by gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial), after which Modi will address the nation.

After Modi's speech, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the national anthem. The Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band - commanded by Subedar Major Abdul Gani - will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the national flag and the 'Rashritya Salute'. All Service personnel in uniform will stand and salute, while the rest will be requested to stand and pay respect to the Tricolour.