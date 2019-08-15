Home News India live

Independence Day LIVE: Will Modi speak on Kashmir again?

New Delhi, Aug 15: The 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated today and all eyes would be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

There would be a lot of focus on Jammu and Kashmir, where the government wants the flag to be hoisted at every panchayat.

“I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. This will enable people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in rest of the country. These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to Right to Education, accessing public information through Right to information, reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities and justice to our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as Triple Talaq,” President said in his address. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that with the abrogation of Article 370 the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh can now enjoy same privileges and rights as people in rest of the country. He said this will immensely benefit them. On the eve of Independence, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation. In his address on the eve of 73rd Independence Day , the President hailed the productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded Budget Session. Three women IAF officers will assist Prime Minister Modi on Thursday during India IndependenceDay ceremony. Flying Officer Preetam Sangwan will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling of national flag, while Flight Lieutenant Jyoti Yadav and Flight Lieutenant Mansi Geda will be positioned on either side of the saluting dais for the Prime Minister. Vajpayee had given six straight speeches between 1998-2003. With a dispirited opposition unable to pose any serious challenge to the BJP's hegemony and Modi's return to power with a majority even bigger than his landslide win in 2014, many believe he may use the occasion to announce reforms or make concessions to different sections of the society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday his sixth straight Independence Day speech and is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy, in what will be also be his first address after coming back to power with a huge mandate.

