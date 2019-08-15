Independence Day LIVE: Will Modi speak on Kashmir again?

Home News India live

New Delhi, Aug 15: The 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated today and all eyes would be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

There would be a lot of focus on Jammu and Kashmir, where the government wants the flag to be hoisted at every panchayat.

Vajpayee had given six straight speeches between 1998-2003. With a dispirited opposition unable to pose any serious challenge to the BJP's hegemony and Modi's return to power with a majority even bigger than his landslide win in 2014, many believe he may use the occasion to announce reforms or make concessions to different sections of the society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday his sixth straight Independence Day speech and is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy, in what will be also be his first address after coming back to power with a huge mandate.

