Independence Day LIVE: India needs high jump, $5 trillion economy target achievable, says Modi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: The removal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution has come as step towards realising the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

PM Modi gave a 10-week report card of govt while addressing the nation from the rampart of Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi hoists the tricolour at party office in Delhi. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, BS Hooda,Ahmed Patel,Dr. Manmohan Singh and others Present. Home Minister Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at Red Fort. PM Modi concludes the Independence Day speech. "We have made new strides in Space technology. Our Chandrayaan-II is speeding towards the moon today," PM Modi says. India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom “Digital payment ko haan, nakad ko na' Can we make this our motto? Let us increase the use of digital payments all over the country. Will urge shopkeepers to stop using plastic bags: PM Modi promotes lets make India plastic free. PM Modi bats for single-use plastic idea "From the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014 I remember pitching for open-defecation free India. Today, I want to introduce the idea of single use plastic in India," he says. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I extend my greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom, says Modi. PM Modi: Those who give protection to terrorism and support it must be exposed. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective, PM says. Narendra Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff post to commonly helm India's armed forces. PM Modi emphasises on tourism. "Price rise in India is now under control. We need to promote tourism in India. We must empower the economy through our efforts. We need to respect wealth creators in India because if wealth is not created, how will it be distributed? And if it is not distributed how will it benefit the poor in the country?", says Modi. The fundamentals of our economy are strong,” the Prime Minister said in his I-Day speech. “Time has come to think about how we can boost exports. Each district of India has so much to offer. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” PM Modi says. “India does not want incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems: PM Citizens have to take up the responsibility. Reaching -trillion-economy by 2024 is achievable, says PM Modi. Today according to the needs of the 21st century, modern infrastructure is being set up. We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on the country's infrastructure. Narendra Modi announces 100 lakh crores for modern infrastructure. Every effort towards removing corruption and black money is welcome. These are issues that have plagued India for 70 years. Let us always reward honesty, says PM Modi. Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right ecosystem be made in this regard: PM Modi "I want to talk about population explosion in this country. There is a class of citizens, which contributes to nation building by choosing to have a small family. By ensuring that they bring a child into the world, only when he has the means to bring that child up, a common citizens is also undertaking an act of patriotism," Modi said, The Center and the states will work together to provide drinking water to every household. We need to do four times of what has been done in the last 70 years. This mission should not just be at the govt's level, says Modi. Speaking on water crisis in some parts of the country, PM Modi says the movement towards water conservation has to take place at the grassroots level. India has also achieved 'one nation, one grid' in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for 'one nation, one mobility card'. Today, India is talking about 'one nation, one election', says Modi. "GST brought to life the dream of 'one nation, one tax', says Modi. Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount, says PM Modi. “If the Article 370, as the opposition says, was so necessary why did they not make it permanent, why did it always remain provisional. It’s because they didn’t have the courage to come forward and take a bold move,” said PM Modi in his Independence speech. 'One nation, one constitution': PM Modi says on scrapping of Article 370