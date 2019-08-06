Independence Day Holiday and Travel offers: Here are deals you can’t miss

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: Planning to travel during the Independence Day week, you are in to save some good money as it raining discounts and offers on various travel booking sites.

MakMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Easytrip all have offers special Independence Day offers on flight bookings, hotel bookings, travel packages. It's time to check out these offers:

Independence day offers on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip is promises its customers hassle-free booking hotels and flights. MakeMyTrip has launched their FREEDOM15 code for their freedom to flight sale. So, get ready to avail their Independence day offers on Domestic flights. One can easily win Rs. 1000 cashback every 60 minutes with their independence day flight offers scheme while bookings.

From 6th to 7th August one can grab good discounts on Domestic and International flights, upto 35% discount on Domestic hotel booking, 25% off on International hotel bookings. Also they are offering upto. 40% off on Holiday packages.

Goibibo Independence Day 2019 offers:

Goibibo promises fry free during the Independence Day week. Till 20th August 2019 avail great discounts on Domestic flight bookings. Goibibo is offering upto Rs 1,500 instant discount on domestic flight bookings. Offer is available across Goibibo website, To avail this offer, customer must enter FREEDOM in promo code field on Flight Review Page.

Easemytrip Independence Day 2019 offers:

Easemytrip launched The Big Freedom Holiday Sale where one can avail great discounts on domestic and international holiday packages.

Yatra.com Independence Day offers

Yatra Independence day offer! Yatra brings you various Domestic holiday packages. Your Domestic package will be inclusive of Flight fare, hotels bookings, transfers to airport, meals and sightseeing.

You can book your Domestic package from almost all metro cities viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata & Hyderabad. Your itinerary is totally customizable depending on your comfort & liking for a place.

Check out the Independence Day offer for Infinity Resort Corbett for 2 Nights/3 Days for just Rs. 9,999/-

If you love to travel now is the time as its literally raining offers, so get packing!