Independence Day Celebrations 2020 LIVE Updates: PM extends gratitude to corona warriors

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country every year. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2020. The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on 74th Independence Day is all set to focus on the government's pet theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the National Digital Health Mission and India's revival plan to pull Asia's third-largest economy from the deep economic abyss following the pandemic.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The ceremony on Saturday morning shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to PM Modi, unfurling of the national flag, firing of the 21-gun salute, speech by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

Newest First Oldest First We will win the battle against coronavirus says PM The crowd is less because of COVID-19. I salute all the corona warriors PM Modi said. PM Modi pays tributes to all those who fought for India’s freedom. I extend my gratitude to all those who are protecting the nation. PM Modi is now addressing the nation. The crowd is less because of COVID-19. I salute all the corona warriors PM Modi said. PM Modi pays tributes to all those who fought for India’s freedom. I extend my gratitude to all those who are protecting the nation. PM Modi has unfurled the National Flag. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he arrived at the Red Fort and inspected the guard of honour. The National Anthem is being played. PM Modi will hoist the National Flag after this PM Modi now moves towards the Lahore Gate. He will then unfurl the National Flag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now inspecting the guard of honour. PM Modi has arrived at Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi will reach the Red Fort after paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi. The dignitaries have arrived at the venue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly. The personnel of the Border Security Force participated in the Fit India Freedom Run and a 10 kilometre walk on the occasion of Independence Day in RS Pura, Jammu and Kashmir. Thirty-five Delhi Police personnel have been conferred the Police Medal for their services. 16 were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. Three have conferred the President’s Police Medal, while 16 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Govind Sharma, and Inspectors Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, Kailash Singh Bisht, Dharmender Kumar, Ravinder Joshi and Vinod Kumar Badola were among those who were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Independence Day. Home Minister Amit Shah wishes all on the occasion of Independence Day. On the invitation cards, a special advisory to follow the guidelines has been issued. In addition to this an orderly dispersal plan has also been put in place. The members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine to ensure safety. The seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting to ensure seamless movement of the guests and also avoid crowding. At the entrance, there would be thermal screening and in the run up to the event, regular sanitisation is being carried out. Several medical booths have also been put in place. These booths would cater to those who is detected to having any symptoms relating to COVID-19. The government has also put in place several ambulances. Several medical booths have also been put in place. These booths would cater to those who is detected to having any symptoms relating to COVID-19. The government has also put in place several ambulances. The government has issued 4,000 invites for the event. Participation is only through invitation and those who do not have the formal invites have been asked to refrain from coming to the venue. Display boards are being placed to attract the attention of the invitees about the precautions that would need to be maintained. Further, all invitees have been told to wear masks. There are also masks being kept handy for distribution at the various points at the venue. The sanctity and dignity of the national event are being factored in while also ensuring precautions relating to the pandemic. A total of 500 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be taking part. After unfurling the National Flag, the prime minister will address the nation. After the speech of the prime minister is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the National Anthem. Major Surya Prakash from the Army will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Naval Contingent for the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Vivek Tingloo, Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama. The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the prime minister. The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand. Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort and it is being organised maintaining a balance between dignity of the event and factoring in Covid-19 protocols, the defence ministry said on Friday. PM Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Major Shweta Pandey will assist the prime minister in unfurling the National Flag. On his arrival at 7.18 AM in front of the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, the prime minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. The defence secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra to the prime minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct the prime minister to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present general salute to him, following which he will inspect the Guard of Honour, the statement said. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lt Col Gaurav S Yewalkar. 