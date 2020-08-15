YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country every year. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2020. The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

    Independence Day Celebrations 2020 LIVE Updates: PM extends gratitude to corona warriors

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on 74th Independence Day is all set to focus on the government's pet theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the National Digital Health Mission and India's revival plan to pull Asia's third-largest economy from the deep economic abyss following the pandemic.

    This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The ceremony on Saturday morning shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to PM Modi, unfurling of the national flag, firing of the 21-gun salute, speech by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    7:40 AM, 15 Aug
    We will win the battle against coronavirus says PM
    7:40 AM, 15 Aug
    7:40 AM, 15 Aug
    7:40 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi is now addressing the nation.
    7:38 AM, 15 Aug
    The crowd is less because of COVID-19. I salute all the corona warriors PM Modi said.
    7:38 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi pays tributes to all those who fought for India’s freedom. I extend my gratitude to all those who are protecting the nation.
    7:33 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi has unfurled the National Flag. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he arrived at the Red Fort and inspected the guard of honour.
    7:32 AM, 15 Aug
    The National Anthem is being played. PM Modi will hoist the National Flag after this
    7:26 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi now moves towards the Lahore Gate. He will then unfurl the National Flag.
    7:24 AM, 15 Aug
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now inspecting the guard of honour.
    7:15 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi has arrived at Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.
    7:13 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi will reach the Red Fort after paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi.
    7:11 AM, 15 Aug
    The dignitaries have arrived at the venue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly.
    7:11 AM, 15 Aug
    The personnel of the Border Security Force participated in the Fit India Freedom Run and a 10 kilometre walk on the occasion of Independence Day in RS Pura, Jammu and Kashmir.
    7:11 AM, 15 Aug
    Thirty-five Delhi Police personnel have been conferred the Police Medal for their services. 16 were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. Three have conferred the President’s Police Medal, while 16 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Govind Sharma, and Inspectors Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, Kailash Singh Bisht, Dharmender Kumar, Ravinder Joshi and Vinod Kumar Badola were among those who were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.
    7:11 AM, 15 Aug
    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Independence Day.
    7:11 AM, 15 Aug
    Home Minister Amit Shah wishes all on the occasion of Independence Day.
    7:02 AM, 15 Aug
    On the invitation cards, a special advisory to follow the guidelines has been issued. In addition to this an orderly dispersal plan has also been put in place.
    7:02 AM, 15 Aug
    The members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine to ensure safety. The seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting to ensure seamless movement of the guests and also avoid crowding.
    7:02 AM, 15 Aug
    At the entrance, there would be thermal screening and in the run up to the event, regular sanitisation is being carried out. Several medical booths have also been put in place. These booths would cater to those who is detected to having any symptoms relating to COVID-19. The government has also put in place several ambulances.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    The government has issued 4,000 invites for the event. Participation is only through invitation and those who do not have the formal invites have been asked to refrain from coming to the venue.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    Display boards are being placed to attract the attention of the invitees about the precautions that would need to be maintained. Further, all invitees have been told to wear masks. There are also masks being kept handy for distribution at the various points at the venue.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    The sanctity and dignity of the national event are being factored in while also ensuring precautions relating to the pandemic.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    A total of 500 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be taking part.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    After unfurling the National Flag, the prime minister will address the nation. After the speech of the prime minister is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the National Anthem.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    Major Surya Prakash from the Army will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Naval Contingent for the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Vivek Tingloo, Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the prime minister.
    7:01 AM, 15 Aug
    The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.
    7:00 AM, 15 Aug
    After the tri-colour is unfurled by the prime minister, the National Guard will give 'Rashtriya Salute' to the National Flag, the statement said.
    7:00 AM, 15 Aug
    Army contingent in the prime minister's Guard will be commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lt Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar will lead the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.
