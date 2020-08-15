Independence Day Celebrations 2020 LIVE Updates: Modi set to hoist Tiranga from historic Red Fort
New Delhi, Aug 14: The Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country every year. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2020. The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on 74th Independence Day is all set to focus on the government's pet theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the National Digital Health Mission and India's revival plan to pull Asia's third-largest economy from the deep economic abyss following the pandemic.
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The ceremony on Saturday morning shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to PM Modi, unfurling of the national flag, firing of the 21-gun salute, speech by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.
Delhi Police check vehicles of commuters on Delhi-Haryana border near Gurugram amid heightened security in view of independenceDay.
5:09 AM, 15 Aug
5:01 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
5:01 AM, 15 Aug
5:09 AM, 15 Aug
