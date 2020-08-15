Independence Day Celebrations 2020 LIVE Updates: Modi set to hoist Tiranga from historic Red Fort

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country every year. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2020. The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on 74th Independence Day is all set to focus on the government's pet theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the National Digital Health Mission and India's revival plan to pull Asia's third-largest economy from the deep economic abyss following the pandemic.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The ceremony on Saturday morning shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to PM Modi, unfurling of the national flag, firing of the 21-gun salute, speech by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Delhi Police check vehicles of commuters on Delhi-Haryana border near Gurugram amid heightened security in view of #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/DDM49WL2GN — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Multilayered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms. The security in and around railways stations has also been intensified. The security arrangements were stringent and there were traffic restrictions during the rehearsal. The Red Fort has already been closed for the public ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.