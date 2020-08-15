YouTube
    Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Atma Nirbhar, strong resolve main themes of PM Modi’s speech

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfurled the tricolour and is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to mark India's 74th Independence Day. This year's 'I-Day' celebrations have been overshadowed by the pandemic.

    Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: The world saw our valour at Ladakh says PM

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    1:38 PM, 15 Aug
    Bangladesh is friendly nation & we've historical ties. There are transporter crimes but anti-social elements are everywhere. Hopefully we will control a major extent of transporter crimes across border until the next Independence Day: Ashwini Singh, IG, South Bengal Frontier, BSF
    1:26 PM, 15 Aug
    Our sincere congratulations to the people of India, PM Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, colleagues at Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Russia and Consulate General of India, Vladivostok on Independence Day: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
    1:16 PM, 15 Aug
    Ambassador Pavan Kapoor unfurled the Tricolour in presence of the officers and staff of the Embassy. Live webcast was shared with the community to enable all to join the online celebrations of 74th: Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
    1:06 PM, 15 Aug
    In lockdown none knew about virus. We distributed essentials and sensitised people to be safe. I feel lucky to be chosen from 1 lakh Delhi police personnel. Can't describe the exact feeling: SI Sunita Maan on being invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as coronavirus warrior awardee
    1:06 PM, 15 Aug
    Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoists the National Flag at Morabadi Ground.
    12:49 PM, 15 Aug
    Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar hoisted National Flags at separate events in Delhi, today.
    12:35 PM, 15 Aug
    Congratulations to the Indian government & people on Independence Day. Wish China & India, two great nations with ancient civilization prosper together in peace and develop with closer partnership: Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India
    12:16 PM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute at National War Memorial on Independence Day. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh & Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria present.
    12:11 PM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and COVID19 patients celebrate Independence Day at 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.
    11:59 AM, 15 Aug
    Today is also the day to remember those who sacrificed themselves at the border in last 73 years, to keep the nation independent & safe. Our 20 jawans lost their lives at India-China border. Innumerable soldiers have laid down their lives like this, in last 73 years: Delhi CM
    11:49 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi:
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoists the National Flag at his residence on Independence Day, today.
    11:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi:
    Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoists the National Flag at Congress party's headquarters, today on Independence Day today. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal also present.
    11:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the National Flag at State Secretariat premises.
    11:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India: Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli.
    11:19 AM, 15 Aug
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, today on Independence Day.
    11:19 AM, 15 Aug
    Close to 75 years of our freedom, PM has unveiled the contours of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I also compliment him for being the PM with the fourth-longest tenure so far: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
    11:11 AM, 15 Aug
    I compliment PM Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech from the Red Fort today. The comprehensive & visionary speech is inspiring. It creates confidence as the Nation collectively fights the COVID pandemic and endeavours to revive the economy: Vice President
    11:09 AM, 15 Aug
    Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!: Australian PM Scott Morrison
    11:03 AM, 15 Aug
    Punjab:
    Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the National Flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, today on Independence Day.
    11:03 AM, 15 Aug
    West Bengal: Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari.
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Lucknow:
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoists the National Flag in Vidhan Sabha premises.
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the National Flag at his residence, today on Independence Day.
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of J&K connected themselves to the sense of national spirit: Lt Gov
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at his residence on Independence Day.
    10:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the National Flag at his residence today on Independence Day.
    10:15 AM, 15 Aug
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.
    10:15 AM, 15 Aug
    Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the National Flag in Srinagar.
    10:14 AM, 15 Aug
    Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the National Flag in Raipur, today on Independence Day.
    10:07 AM, 15 Aug
    India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty & integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength & force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected & safe: SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF
    9:52 AM, 15 Aug
    Punjab: ITBP chief SS Deswal hoists the National Flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day today.
