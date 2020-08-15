Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Atma Nirbhar, strong resolve main themes of PM Modi’s speech
New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfurled the tricolour and is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to mark India's 74th Independence Day. This year's 'I-Day' celebrations have been overshadowed by the pandemic.
Stay tuned for live updates:
12:11 PM, 15 Aug
Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and COVID19 patients celebrate Independence Day at 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.
11:59 AM, 15 Aug
Today is also the day to remember those who sacrificed themselves at the border in last 73 years, to keep the nation independent & safe. Our 20 jawans lost their lives at India-China border. Innumerable soldiers have laid down their lives like this, in last 73 years: Delhi CM
11:49 AM, 15 Aug
Delhi:
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoists the National Flag at his residence on Independence Day, today.
11:47 AM, 15 Aug
Delhi:
Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoists the National Flag at Congress party's headquarters, today on Independence Day today. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal also present.
11:47 AM, 15 Aug
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the National Flag at State Secretariat premises.
11:47 AM, 15 Aug
Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India: Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli.
11:19 AM, 15 Aug
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, today on Independence Day.
11:19 AM, 15 Aug
Close to 75 years of our freedom, PM has unveiled the contours of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I also compliment him for being the PM with the fourth-longest tenure so far: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
11:11 AM, 15 Aug
I compliment PM Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech from the Red Fort today. The comprehensive & visionary speech is inspiring. It creates confidence as the Nation collectively fights the COVID pandemic and endeavours to revive the economy: Vice President
11:09 AM, 15 Aug
Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!: Australian PM Scott Morrison
11:03 AM, 15 Aug
Punjab:
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the National Flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, today on Independence Day.
11:03 AM, 15 Aug
West Bengal: Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari.
10:48 AM, 15 Aug
Lucknow:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoists the National Flag in Vidhan Sabha premises.
10:48 AM, 15 Aug
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the National Flag at his residence, today on Independence Day.
10:48 AM, 15 Aug
People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of J&K connected themselves to the sense of national spirit: Lt Gov
10:48 AM, 15 Aug
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at his residence on Independence Day.
Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the National Flag at his residence today on Independence Day.
10:15 AM, 15 Aug
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.
10:15 AM, 15 Aug
Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the National Flag in Srinagar.
10:14 AM, 15 Aug
Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the National Flag in Raipur, today on Independence Day.
10:07 AM, 15 Aug
India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty & integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength & force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected & safe: SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF
Punjab: ITBP chief SS Deswal hoists the National Flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day today.
9:52 AM, 15 Aug
Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists the National Flag at RSS headquarters in Nagpur.
9:47 AM, 15 Aug
Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hoists the National Flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru.
9:46 AM, 15 Aug
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoists the National Flag at Varsha Bungalow, his official residence, today on Independence Day.
9:44 AM, 15 Aug
BJP National President JP Nadda hoists the National Flag at the party headquarters, on the occasion of Independence Day 2020.
9:43 AM, 15 Aug
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the National Flag at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Bhopal.
9:43 AM, 15 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the Red Fort after addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day.
9:43 AM, 15 Aug
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat hoists the national flag at his residence, on Independence Day 2020.
9:01 AM, 15 Aug
PM Modi ends address with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ Vande Mataram and Jai Hind
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
Multilayered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year.
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms.
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
The security in and around railways stations has also been intensified.
4:56 AM, 15 Aug
The security arrangements were stringent and there were traffic restrictions during the rehearsal. The Red Fort has already been closed for the public ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
5:01 AM, 15 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on 74th Independence Day is all set to focus on the government’s pet theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the National Digital Health Mission and India’s revival plan to pull Asia’s third-largest economy from the deep economic abyss following the pandemic.
5:09 AM, 15 Aug
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventh I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The ceremony on Saturday morning shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to PM Modi, unfurling of the national flag, firing of the 21-gun salute, speech by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.
Security check being conducted in Red Fort premises ahead of independenceDay celebrations.
6:56 AM, 15 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to first visit Rajghat to pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
6:56 AM, 15 Aug
Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort and it is being organised maintaining a balance between dignity of the event and factoring in Covid-19 protocols, the defence ministry said on Friday.
6:56 AM, 15 Aug
PM Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.
6:59 AM, 15 Aug
According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
6:59 AM, 15 Aug
Major Shweta Pandey will assist the prime minister in unfurling the National Flag.
7:00 AM, 15 Aug
On his arrival at 7.18 AM in front of the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, the prime minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.
7:00 AM, 15 Aug
The defence secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra to the prime minister.
7:00 AM, 15 Aug
The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct the prime minister to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present general salute to him, following which he will inspect the Guard of Honour, the statement said.
7:00 AM, 15 Aug
This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lt Col Gaurav S Yewalkar.
7:00 AM, 15 Aug
Army contingent in the prime minister's Guard will be commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lt Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar will lead the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.
7:00 AM, 15 Aug
After the tri-colour is unfurled by the prime minister, the National Guard will give 'Rashtriya Salute' to the National Flag, the statement said.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the prime minister.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
Major Surya Prakash from the Army will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Naval Contingent for the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Vivek Tingloo, Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
After unfurling the National Flag, the prime minister will address the nation. After the speech of the prime minister is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the National Anthem.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
A total of 500 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be taking part.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
The sanctity and dignity of the national event are being factored in while also ensuring precautions relating to the pandemic.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
Display boards are being placed to attract the attention of the invitees about the precautions that would need to be maintained. Further, all invitees have been told to wear masks. There are also masks being kept handy for distribution at the various points at the venue.
7:01 AM, 15 Aug
The government has issued 4,000 invites for the event. Participation is only through invitation and those who do not have the formal invites have been asked to refrain from coming to the venue.
7:02 AM, 15 Aug
At the entrance, there would be thermal screening and in the run up to the event, regular sanitisation is being carried out. Several medical booths have also been put in place. These booths would cater to those who is detected to having any symptoms relating to COVID-19. The government has also put in place several ambulances.
7:02 AM, 15 Aug
The members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine to ensure safety. The seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting to ensure seamless movement of the guests and also avoid crowding.
