YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Atma Nirbhar, strong resolve main themes of PM Modi’s speech

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfurled the tricolour and is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to mark India's 74th Independence Day. This year's 'I-Day' celebrations have been overshadowed by the pandemic.

    Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: The world saw our valour at Ladakh says PM

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:11 PM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and COVID19 patients celebrate Independence Day at 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.
    11:59 AM, 15 Aug
    Today is also the day to remember those who sacrificed themselves at the border in last 73 years, to keep the nation independent & safe. Our 20 jawans lost their lives at India-China border. Innumerable soldiers have laid down their lives like this, in last 73 years: Delhi CM
    11:49 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi:
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoists the National Flag at his residence on Independence Day, today.
    11:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi:
    Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoists the National Flag at Congress party's headquarters, today on Independence Day today. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal also present.
    11:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the National Flag at State Secretariat premises.
    11:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India: Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli.
    11:19 AM, 15 Aug
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, today on Independence Day.
    11:19 AM, 15 Aug
    Close to 75 years of our freedom, PM has unveiled the contours of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I also compliment him for being the PM with the fourth-longest tenure so far: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
    11:11 AM, 15 Aug
    I compliment PM Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech from the Red Fort today. The comprehensive & visionary speech is inspiring. It creates confidence as the Nation collectively fights the COVID pandemic and endeavours to revive the economy: Vice President
    11:09 AM, 15 Aug
    Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!: Australian PM Scott Morrison
    11:03 AM, 15 Aug
    Punjab:
    Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the National Flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, today on Independence Day.
    11:03 AM, 15 Aug
    West Bengal: Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari.
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Lucknow:
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoists the National Flag in Vidhan Sabha premises.
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the National Flag at his residence, today on Independence Day.
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of J&K connected themselves to the sense of national spirit: Lt Gov
    10:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at his residence on Independence Day.
    10:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the National Flag at his residence today on Independence Day.
    10:15 AM, 15 Aug
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.
    10:15 AM, 15 Aug
    Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the National Flag in Srinagar.
    10:14 AM, 15 Aug
    Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the National Flag in Raipur, today on Independence Day.
    10:07 AM, 15 Aug
    India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty & integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength & force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected & safe: SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF
    9:52 AM, 15 Aug
    Punjab: ITBP chief SS Deswal hoists the National Flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day today.
    9:52 AM, 15 Aug
    Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists the National Flag at RSS headquarters in Nagpur.
    9:47 AM, 15 Aug
    Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hoists the National Flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru.
    9:46 AM, 15 Aug
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoists the National Flag at Varsha Bungalow, his official residence, today on Independence Day.
    9:44 AM, 15 Aug
    BJP National President JP Nadda hoists the National Flag at the party headquarters, on the occasion of Independence Day 2020.
    9:43 AM, 15 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the National Flag at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Bhopal.
    9:43 AM, 15 Aug
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the Red Fort after addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day.
    9:43 AM, 15 Aug
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat hoists the national flag at his residence, on Independence Day 2020.
    9:01 AM, 15 Aug
    PM Modi ends address with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ Vande Mataram and Jai Hind
    READ MORE

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY News

    Read more about:

    independence day narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue