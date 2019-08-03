Independence Day: Bengaluru airport on high alert, flyers told to report early

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Aug 03: The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been put on high alert, two weeks ahead of Independence Day.

A passenger advisory has been put out airport authorities hinting possible delays at the airport due to the same. The high alert will continue till August 15, according to airport officials.

"The high-security alert at the #BLRAirport might result in some additional wait time, queues and delays. Passenger security is our first priority. Please plan your travel accordingly. Apologies for any inconveniences," Bangalore International Airport Limited, the operator of the airport tweeted on Friday.

With this, frisking of passengers and luggage checking has been intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force.

"Due to testing of the new infrastructure at the BLR Airport, there may be some flight delays this morning. Please check with your respective airlines for real time updates," it added.

The heightened alert ahead of Independence Day is a routine exercise, reports said. However, it assumes significance in view of the deadly Pulwama terror attack following which a nationwide alert was issued.