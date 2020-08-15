YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Independence Day: 84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of the armed forces, Friday approved 84 awards and decorations, including one Kirti Chakra, nine Shaurya Chakras, five additions of a bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 60 Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Nau Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    No awards have yet been given out for soldiers who took part in Galwan clash, though the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recommended gallantry medals for 21 personnel who faced Chinese troops in multiple skirmishes that occurred in eastern Ladakh in May and June.

    The President approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said on Friday.

    Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Indian Air Force was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

    Those from the Army who have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

    The Shaurya Chakra is awarded for "gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy". It is the third highest gallantry award in peacetime.

    India capable of giving befitting response: President Kovind in veiled message to China

    The president also approved Sena Medal (gallantry) to 60 Army personnel, Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) to four from the Navy and five Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry) for the Air Force. Bar to Sena Medal has been approved for five Army personnel.

    The president has also approved 19 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations, which include eight posthumous for ''Operation Meghdoot'' and ''Operation Rakshak''.

    Operation ''Meghdoot'' was launched in 1984 to secure control of the heights predominating the Siachen Glacier. It is, perhaps, the longest operation in the modern military history.

    ''Operation Rakshak'' is also an ongoing counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

    When asked whether the soldiers who sacrificed lives in Galwan Valley clashes were not considered, people familiar with the matter said their contribution will be considered for next year''s awards.

    Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash with the Chinese Army, which also suffered casualties but China has not released any casualty figure.

    Gallantry awards for defence personnel are announced ahead of every Republic Day and Independence Day.

    wiith PTI inputs

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY News

    Read more about:

    independence day

    Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue