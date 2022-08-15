Independence Day 2022: 7500 sqft Tricolour displayed at Dal lake in Srinagar

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 15: Union Ministry of Tourism on Monday displayed a 7500 square feet Tricolour at the bank of Dal Lake, Srinagar. This was part of celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Flag itself was weighing 80-85 kg with supporting elements. It is pertinent to mention that Team HMI had displayed the same Flag first time in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021 and subsequently, at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15th Aug 21 and at Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 Oct 2021.

Thereafter, the Flag was displayed at Antarctica, setting the World Record of Largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica. Now, in line with Govt. of India's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav, the Flag is being displayed in Srinagar.

The Flag, before arrival in Srinagar, was displayed in Darjeeling on 08 Aug 2022 on the occasion of 80 Years of QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT. Since, the Flag is so huge in size, it was made in three panels. Special attention was given to its stability factor and safety anchors were appropriately fitted, so that the Flag can withstand the weather extremities from high velocity mountain winds to subzero temperature of Antarctica and also other extreme weather elements.

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 20:13 [IST]