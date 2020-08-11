Independence Day 2020: Remembering Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra

New Delhi, Aug 11: It's been twenty years since the ferocious battle of Kargil, but the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of heroes are still echoing in memory. Among the many bravehearts, Captain Vikram Batra was the man who would become the face of every young Indian soldier who fought ferociously and died fearlessly.

Early life

Vikram Batra, born on September 9, 1974, in Himachal Pradesh, was the elder of twin sons. Their father was a government school principal while mother was a school teacher.

Captain Batra was a green belt in Karate and was a graduate in B.Sc. Medical Sciences from DAV College.

During college days, Batra joined NCC's, Air Wing. In the Inter-State NCC Camp, he has adjudged the best NCC Air Wing cadet of Punjab Directorate in North Zone.

Batra qualified for the 'C' certificate and was given the rank of Captain Vikram Batra in NCC.

Military Career

Captain Batra appeared and passed the CDS Examination and was selected by Services Selection Board (SSB) at Allahabad in 1996. He was one of the top 35 candidates to get selected but dropoed out from college to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Post training, Captain Batra was posted to Sopore in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. which had a significant militant activity.

However, on June 5, the battalion orders were changed and were ordered to move to Dras, J&K.

Kargil War and Martyrdom

On the night of July 7, Captain Batra and his men began their climb to fortify the Indian force which was already fighting the invaders at 16,000 feet.

The enemy, when got to know that the Sher Shah, which was Captain's code name, had arrived and and intensified their attack, started raining mortar and automatic fire from the above.

Captain Batra and his team shocked the ememy when they counter-attacked ferociously clearing enemy bunkers and taking their men forward.

Under heavy fire, he hurled grenades at the enemy's machine gun post and killed five soldiers in close combat while moving towards an injured lieutenant. He had just reached and was lunging to lift his mate when he was hit by a bullet in his chest.

At Captain's funeral, his mother said, "Maybe there was a reason why God gave me twins - one he had marked for the country and one for me."

Before his martyrdom Captain visited home on leave during Holi festival in 1999. His asked her to be careful in the war to which he replied, 'I'll either come back after raising the Indian flag in victory or return wrapped in it. But I'll come back for sure.'

Captain Vikram Batra received posthumous Param Vir Chakra, for his distinguished acts of bravery during the Kargil War in the year 1999.