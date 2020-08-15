Independence Day 2020: India will give befitting reply if enemy attacks us: Rajnath Singh

India

New Delhi, Aug 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India will give a befitting reply if an enemy country attacks it. This message, by the Defence Minister, came amid the border row in eastern Ladakh.

Without naming any country, the defence minister, in a message to armed forces on the eve of the Independence Day, said anyone daring to occupy India's land has to suffer heavy consequences.

He further went on to say that India believes in winning hearts and not land, but it does not mean the country will let hurt its self-esteem.

"Today the country is confident that no force can occupy even one inch of land while you are deployed. If anyone dares to do it, then he has to suffer heavy consequences and will continue to suffer," Singh said.

He said whatever India does in the realm of national security is always for self-defence and not to attack other countries. "If enemy country attacks us, then we will give a befitting reply like every time," he said.

The Defence Minister assured the armed forces that government is doing all that is required to maintain their operational requirement. He also paid "special tributes" to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15.

"This country can never forget their bravery and their supreme sacrifice. I want to assure their families that they are not alone, the whole country stands with them," he said.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese armies in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. "Our forces are pioneers in the defending the nation. I assure you that the government is doing all that is necessary to keep your morale high and fulfill your operational requirement," Singh said.