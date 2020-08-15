Independence Day 2020: India has the willpower to lead the world, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Independence Day said that Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India has become the mantra of the 1.3 billion Indians who he said have taken the resolve to transform the country even while facing several setbacks.

In his speech on the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal."

"India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that several big companies of the world are turning to India and the will have to go ahead with the mantra of Make in India as well as Make for World.

PM Modi started his speech by paying his homage to all those who have laid their lives down in the line of duty, members of the armed forces and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the absence of the hundreds of school children who sit in front of the dais every year. He said the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the celebrations as he also acknowledged the corona warriors and all those who have succumbed to the viral disease.

"In this extraordinary time of Corona, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen, servicemen, many people, are working round the clock, regardless of their lives, with the spirit of Seva Parmo Dharma," he added.

In the 73rd Independence Day speech, PM Modi talked about the decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir's special rights and ban against triple talaq among the bold moves of the first 10 weeks of his second term.

A multilayered security ring was put in place, including snipers from the National Security Guard (NSG), elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, has been thrown in around the Red Fort.

More than 4,000 security personnel stood guard at the Red Fort in adherence with social distancing norms. There was heavy security deployment along the route taken by the Prime Minister to reach Red Fort as well.