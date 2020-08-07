Independence Day 2020: Education Ministry, MyGov to organise an essay competition for students

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Ministry of Education (MoE) and MyGov is all set to organise an essay competition for the school students as part of the Independence Day celebrations under the theme "Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Swatantra Bharat". This competition would be held online.

Students of Classes 9-12 can send their essays to innovate.mygov.in/essay-competition before August 14, 2020. Meanwhile, the Central Institute of Education, National Council of Education and Training (NCERT), will administer the online easy competition and the winners shortlisted will be awarded at the national level.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the selection of essays will be taken up at two levels.

"Firstly, States/UTs level will finalise the essays. Next the selected 10 essays from each state will become the pool of selected essays for the final selections at national level by a team of experts decided by NCERT," the statement said.

"30 essays will be selected in each category i.e. Secondary stage [Class 9 and Class 10] and Higher Secondary stage [Class 11 and Class 12] by the NCERT," it added.

The Education Ministry has also mentioned some subtopics for the online essay competition under the main theme "Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Swatantra Bharat".

The subtopics are:

a. For Atma Nirbhar Bharat the Indian Constitution and Democracy are the biggest enablers

b. India at 75: A Nation Marching towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

c. Atma Nirbhar Bharat through Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Innovation thrives when there is unity in diversity

d. Digital India: Opportunities in COVID-19 and Beyond

e. Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Role of students in National Development

f. Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Independence from gender, caste and ethnic biases

g. Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Making of a new India through Bio-Diversity and Agricultural Prosperity

h. While I exercise my rights I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Atma Nirbhar Bharat

i. My physical fitness is my wealth that will build the human capital for Atma Nirbhar Bharat

j. Conserve Blue to Go Green for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat