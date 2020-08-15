Independence Day 2020: Day after testing COVID-19 negative Amit Shah hoists National Flag

New Delhi, Aug 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday has hoisted the National Flag at his residence on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday tweeted he has tested negative for coronavirus. He had been staying at the private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon, near Delhi.

Shah will be in home isolation for next few days.

"Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Mr Shah tweeted.

"I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me," added Mr Shah.

Mr Shah, 55, had taken part in a cabinet two weeks ago just before he was tested positive for the highly infectious COVID-19. The meeting was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. All safety norms, including social distancing, were followed at the crucial meet, where the National Education Policy or NEP was approved.