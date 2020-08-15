YouTube
    Independence Day 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal extends wishes on Twitter; Pays tribute to the martyrs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished the country on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Kejriwal posted his wishes on social media where he paid tributes to the martyrs.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "I bow to those martyrs whose sacrifice made it possible for us to breathe in free atmosphere. I wish all the countrymen Happy Independence Day."

    CM Kejriwal's tweet came moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This is PM Modi's second speech of the second term in office.

    Modi's 74th Independence Day speech highlights: PM emphasises on Make in India and Make for World

    The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by the novel coronavirus.

    Compared to the previous years, only about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants were be able to witness the Prime Minister's speech.

    Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle pays tribute to Indian musical legacy

    A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

    According to reports, more than 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, according to the police.

    There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, the police further said.

