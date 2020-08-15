Independence Day 2020: 26 COVID warrior including 8 women will attend ‘At Home’ event

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 15: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India is celebrating 74th Independence Day this year.

PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News

According to the reports, not more than 100 people are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Red Fort.

At the "At Home" function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day, 26 "Corona Warriors" will sit in a special enclosure.

Four people will represent the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and three will represent the Safdarjung Hospital. Out of the 26 special guests, eight are women.

A nursing officer who organised ICU care for patients in the most difficult working conditions, a laboratory technician who conducted RT-PCR and rapid antigen Covid-19 tests in high-risk areas and a Delhi Police head constable who distributed food packets among the poor and migrant workers are some of the invitees.

The list also includes three members of the Delhi Police and a wood-cutter at the Nigambodh Ghat, where funerals are conducted.

Head constable Manish Kumar, posted at the Community Policing Cell, Dwarka, established a community kitchen to feed 800 needy people daily, provided dry ration kits to workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown and helped install hands-free sanitiser machines. He also distributed 4,400 washable cotton gloves among police personnel and more than 1,375 litres of sanitiser to them, according to an official note.

While nursing officer Asha Shabarwal of GTB Hospital worked hard to organise ICU care for patients, Kriti Sharma, a laboratory technician has been credited with outstanding work by doing RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test in most high risk areas during Covid-19.

Pharmacist Vinod Rohilla arranged drugs and other items even late at night without hesitation, even when his grandmother was hospitalised.

Amar Singh, a wood-cutter at the Nigambodh Ghat, helped people at the cremation ground in maintaining social distancing and was always "alert when bodies arrived at cremation ground for cremations regarding less number of people should be at the time of performing rituals and must have to wearing PPE kit so that infection should not spread to others," the official note said.

In view of spread of coronavirus infection, while organising various programmes or activities for Independence Day celebrations, certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons have been taken across the nation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its advisory sent to all states, said"all programmes should be organised in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate."

The advisory said that for states, "it would also be appropriate that Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc., are invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against Covid-19 Pandemic. Some persons cured from Covid-19 infection may also be invited."