  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Independence Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp Stickers to your friends, family

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019 and it's the time of the year when we look to express our patriotism in the most unique of the ways and wish our relatives, friends and colleagues.

    Independence Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp Stickers to your friends, family

    The day marks the celebration of India's struggle to become an independent country. India had got freedom after over 200 years of the British rule on August 15, 1947.

    Remembering the architect of India's national flag: Pingali Venkayya

    To celebrate the special day, there are dedicated WhatsApp stickers for every occasion, one being India's 73rd Independence Day. There are many Independence Day sticker packs readily available on WhatsApp which can be sent to wish people. Those sending Independence Day stickers via WhatsApp can go through these steps:

    How to send Independence Day WhatsApp stickers:

    • Open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the text button
    • Click on emoji button and select the third icon for WhatsApp Stickers.
    • Click on plus button, scroll down and select the 'Get more stickers' option
    • You will be redirected to Play Store with a list of stickers pack
    • Now search for Independence Day 'WAStickerApp' on Play Store to get the sticker packs.
    • You can browse through and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once you're done, the new Independence Day sticker apps will show up on the sticker tab on WhatsApp.

    More WHATSAPP News

    Read more about:

    whatsapp independence day

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue