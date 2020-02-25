  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Incredible, impressed, emotional: The various moods of Trump at the Taj Mahal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The Taj Mahal and the story of its construction left US President, Donald Trump, both emotional and impressed.

    Nitin Kumar, the Agra based guide told reporters that the first word that Trump uttered after seeing the monument was 'incredible.'

    U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal
    U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal

    Kumar said that he told them the story of the Taj Mahal, its construction and Trump got very emotional after knowing the story of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. I told Trump and Melania about how Shah Jahan was kept under house arrest by his own son Aurangzeb.

    Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj Mahal: Tour guide

    The couple was speechless. Melania asked about the mud pack treatment and was amazed when she found out about the details.

    "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian Culture!' Thank You, India," the US President and First Lady jointly wrote in the visitors' book before signing it.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump taj mahal melania trump emotional

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X