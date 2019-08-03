Increased security a ‘precautionary measure': J&K Governor tells delegation of leaders

Srinagar, Aug 02: With the Centre cutting short the Amarnath Yatra and significantly increasing the presence of security personnel in the Valley, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal, Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari, met Governor Satyapal Malik.

They had sought to meet the Governor over the developments in the valley during the day. Political leaders in the meeting expressed concerns about "panic situation in Kashmir valley created by developments during the day including the advisory issued by the government asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible, reported ANI.

Governor informed the delegation of credible inputs regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra & that it is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return," he was quoted as saying.

Malik said a pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection and requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to mix up matters, to maintain calm & not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around.

Expressing concern over curtailed Amarnath Yatra and significant increase in the presence of security personnel in the Valley, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Government advisory has created chaos and confusion among people.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims to leave the state immediately after the Army revealed intelligence inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack. The security establishment said that there is an immense threat from outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the "unprecedented order" to curtail the Amarnath Yatra would "do nothing to dampen the sense of fear and foreboding" prevailing in the Valley at the moment, particularly since the Centre decided to deploy additional troops.

Last week, the government had pushed at least 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces into the state, which are in the process of reaching their destinations. On Thursday, there were reports of additional deployment as well as the withdrawal of security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts.