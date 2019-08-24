  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Inconveniencing the Valley: J&K police sources say Opposition leaders can’t leave airport

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: As a precautionary measure, the Opposition leaders who will visit Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed to leave the airport.

      Opposition leaders head to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi leads the team

      Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police tell OneIndia that it is too risky to allow the Opposition leaders as there is a good chance that trouble could erupt. The administration had requested them not to disturb the Valley, but they have still decided to come.

      Inconveniencing the Valley: J&K police sources say Opposition leaders can’t leave airport
      Image Courtesy: ANI Image

      We want to prevent any escalation of trouble in J&K and hence have decided not to allow them to leave the airport, the source also said.

      Article 370: As opposition plans J&K visit, administration says 'do not disturb'

      Jammu and Kashmir is largely under a lockdown post the abrogation of Article 370.

      Their visit is likely to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life and put others to inconvenience.

      A delegation of the Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, TMC and DMK will visit Jammu and Kashmir today. Rahul Gandhi too will accompany the delegation.

      The Department of Information and Public Relations says that the visit will violate the restrictions, that are in force in many areas. These leaders must understand that priority must be to maintain peace and restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

      "At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life. Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience," the tweet by the department states.

      The Opposition delegation plans to meet the people of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after the Centre scrapped Article 370. Following this decision, restrictions were imposed to prevent violent protests.

      Till date, no political leader has been allowed to visit the state as a security measure.The leaders of political parties in Srinagar, such as Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been under house arrest. Recently Congress MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad too was prevented from entering the state.

      More OPPOSTION News

      Read more about:

      oppostion jammu and kashmir

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue