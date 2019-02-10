  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Incompetence, arrogance and moral bankruptcy: Rahul's fresh attack on govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Firing a fresh salvo at the PM Modi-led government over the issue of unemployment, Congress president Rahul Gandhi cited a media report about an Uber driver and accused the government of being 'incompetent' and 'arrogant'.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi on Sunday alleged that incompetence coupled with arrogance has made the government a "textbook case of moral bankruptcy".

    Gandhi cited a media report, which quoted an Uber driver as saying that the government has not given jobs and he found one after investing lakhs, to make his point. The driver had made the remarks when he was asked about NITI Aayog's reported statement that Ola/Uber have created two million jobs.

    "Incompetence coupled with arrogance has made this government a textbook case of moral bankruptcy," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

    [Expose BJP's corruption, Rahul Gandhi tells state unit chiefs]

    Gandhi has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling the promise - made before coming to power - of creating two crore jobs per year.

    [My name is RaGa: A Rahul Gandhi biopic set to hit the screens]

    His attacks have escalated following a report by the National Sample Survey Office, carried by an English daily, which said the unemployment rate in the country is at the highest in 45 years.

    The government had said it has not finalised the survey on labour force which reportedly showed that unemployment rate in the country hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi congress

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue