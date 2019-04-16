Income Tax raids at Kanimozhi's residence in Thoothukudi

  • search
    Chennai, Apr 16: The income tax department raided the house of DMK leader Kanimozhi in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Tuesday evening. A team of 10 people are conducting the search along with an Election Commission flying squad.

    File photo of Kanimozhi
    The raids come as Lok Sabha elections in Vellore were cancelled following a huge cash haul, allegedly from the house of a DMK candidate. This was the first time Lok Sabha polls were cancelled in cash-for-votes allegations.

    Kanimozhi is the DMK's candidate from Thoothukudi in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The officials of the Income Tax department conducted searches in the house of DMK Treasurer Duraimurugan in the wee hours of March 30 and then conducted searches in the cement godown on April 1.

     Lok Sabha polls in Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul

    The search was conducted based on information given by the District Electoral Officer of Vellore. More than Rs 11 crore was seized by the officials on April 1. The cash was stacked in cartons, gunny sacks and shopping bags.

    An FIR was registered against Duraimurugan's son DM Kathir Anand on April 8 and two of his team members.

    DMK chief MK Stalin hits out at the Election Commission for raids at Kanimozhi's residence. In a statement, Stalin accused PM Modi of using the Election Commission to tarnish image of the DMK.

    "Tamiliasai Soundarrajan has several crores of money at her residence. Why no raids at her place? Despite a proper complaint to Election Commission no action has been taken. I call for reforms in election commission in the future," he said.

