  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Income tax exemption set to go up, announcement likely in interim budget

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a pre-poll sop may increase the income tax exemption threshold for the salaried class from 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

    Income tax exemption set to go up, announcement likely in interim budget

    The middle class which was under considerable strain after demonetisation would benefit from this move. In the interim budget, Jaitley may also reinstate tax-free status for medical expense and transport allowance.

    Also Read | Full or interim budget: Why Modi government won't go for a vote on account

    It would be interesting to see, how these changes could be made in an interim budget or vote on account budget, considering not too many policy changes cannot be made. It would be interesting too see how the plan to streamline tax slabs would be made. 

    Currently income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from personal income tax. Income between Rs 2.5 to 5 lakh attracts 5 per cent tax, while that between Rs 5 and 10 lakh is levied with 20 per cent income tax. Income above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent.

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley finance minister interim budget bjp modi government income tax budget

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue