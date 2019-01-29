  • search
    Income Tax dept raids at 70 locations in Chennai

    Chennai, Jan 29: The Income Tax Department department conducting raids at 70 locations in connection with a tax evasion probe in Chennai on Tuesday. 

    Officials told PTI, said the raids are being carried out in state capital Chennai and two places in Coimbatore against two realty groups and premises of retail chain Saravana stores, they said.

    Also read: New e-commerce FDI policy unlikely to be deferred

    The premises of Saravana group business owner Yogirathinam Pondurai are also being covered as part of the action, they said.

    The department had last month conducted large-scale raids on a number of popular eateries of the state including Saravana Bhawan outlets.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
